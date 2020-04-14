Karla Panini revealed to Karla Luna her romance with her husband on television | Instagram

Still considering her his best friend and sister Karla Luna believed the joke of Karla Panini when she revealed on national television that she had an affair with her husband.

They both had a program together called “The Laundresses” where until that moment the friends dressed as characters from “neighborhood” for the program.

On the show, they made a lot of jokes between themselves and the guests, and even the team they worked with, there were ten years of laughter and heavy jokes on their show. 2004 to 2014.

Well I tell you the story of the two of them, friends of years, they made comedy shows with these characters and they called themselves "LAS LAVANDERAS", they managed tours with their shows for years in Mexico and the USA but they retired from the middle because the brunette had cancer, unfortunate, but worse was that weeks after goodbye it turned out that the blonde was sleeping with the husband of the brunette, who had more than 10 years of marriage and was being cheated by her partner and her best friend and almost sister label the blonde who was also married, unfortunately the brunette died, knowing the betrayal, not that of the husband because she said that it did not hurt her, but that of her best friend who she considered her sister, confidant and counselor, that's right because the blonde advised her when she was fighting with her husband and behind the scenes the blonde consoled that horner. The brunette left 3 children in this world, one is of legal age and takes care of her 2 little brothers who are children of that man who cheated on his mother with his best friend.

The employment relationship ended in 2014 after one of the biggest controversies began between “las comares” as they called each other.

And is that after Luna was diagnosed Cancer The problems began, because her husband Américo Garza and Karla Panini and a companion and friend began to have a love relationship behind their back, which is what is discussed on networks.

Unfortunately Luna lost the fight against the disease on September 28, 2017, which caused even more the repudiation of Internet users against Panini.

“Let’s see things that really nourish us, let’s see really interesting things, let’s have peace, let’s hope, let’s have faith, let’s start praying, not messing around or gossiping, let’s start doing more beautiful things … if I did or not I did, well, it’s over “he commented on Instagram.

Recently, several Internet users revived the lawsuit between them and although Panini clarifies that it does not bother them that they talk about her because he is very happy it only causes it to be even more disowned.

In the video they revived, they appear in one of their programs where Luna is making fun of her I will eat his “vato” not peel it and that he hopes that he will do so, to which Panini replies that he will ask hers to do it in a mocking manner.

That was an extremely uncomfortable time for Karla Luna because it was noticed that the comment did not please him at all and Panini for his part could not bear the laughter knowing that he disliked his friend who made those comments.

