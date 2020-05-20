The Exa radio station in Monterrey decided to remove from the air the program that Karla Panini and Jair Villarreal, La Mañanita Morning Show, hosted.

People who have followed this story will say that karma begins to charge what they have done wrong to Karla Panini, because although she tries, the scandal cannot be far away, and being known in our country as one of the most hated traitors, after she messed with her friend’s husband and coworker Karla Luna, who later died due to the cancer that afflicted her.

Although she has denied such treason, the family of Karla Luna published a couple of weeks ago some audios in which it was evident that the now deceased, was claiming Panini, having gotten into her marriage to Américo Garza and the heritage of the daughters he had with him.

After this, Panini thanked the medium for which he worked, his support despite the scandal, which in more recent days has worsened after the Monterrey driver Fabiola Martínez, recognized that she was also Garza’s lover, when he was already with his now wife.

However, it seems that the social pressure on Panini has also burst at his workplace, who as of today, May 19, took the program La mañanita morning show that he hosted with his colleague and friend, Jair Villarreal.

In her recent thanks to the station where she worked, the ‘laundress güera’ wrote: “They let me talk about God, about being me and I feel very loved and free, so I don’t care if they like it or not, understand! Each one his rolls ”.

Our goal is to entertain you, accompany you and help you! Listen to @examonterrey with @sonny_on @_LilyMarroquin_ @JCNajeraOficial @PanchoLocutor @eljonazty @chamagamez_ 🤩✌️✨ 🎶📻 #EnTodasPartesPonteExa 📻🎶 pic.twitter.com/hKKT2LY6NZ – Exa Monterrey 97.3 FM (@ exafm973) May 18, 2020

According to Radio Formula Monterrey and Info 7, sources close to Panini and Villareal confirmed that they were no longer part of the cast of the La mañanita morning show, as can be seen in the new promos of the radio program.