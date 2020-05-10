Karla Panini: ‘Neither am I going to disappear from the networks due to people’s hatred’ | Twitter Special

Social media has exploded against Karla Panini since a couple of days when the family of Karla Luna He decided to publish a video giving his version of the facts and all the controversy around the relationship of Karla Panini, Americo Garza (ex-husband of Karla Luna) and the late Karla Luna.

A couple of days ago, a video came to light where the children, brother and parents of Karla Luna relate their version of events, regarding the relationship and infidelity of Karla Panini and Américo Garza, while Karla Luna was facing her fight against cancer.

To what Karla Panini wrote about it from her Twitter account. “I do not need to prove anything to anyone, nor will I disappear from the networks due to the hatred of people who is still hooked on hurting by choosing to be happy. ” With which I make very clear his position on the subject that has caused controversy and hatred towards her.

Karla Panini against social networks

Also, hours later, Karla Panini He posted a past video where he was talking about it again. “I feel like there is nothing to say or talk about, they bring me up as if I were something important, the net doesn’t.”

It should be noted that Karla Luna’s family showed recordings of a conversation between Karla Luna and Karla Panini about the infidelity of Karla Panini and Américo Garza (ex-husband of Karla Luna). While Karla Luna confronted her “supposed” friend with evidence of messages between her and her husband.

I don’t need to prove anything to anyone, nor am I going to disappear from the networks due to the hatred of people who are still hooked on doing harm by choosing to be happy!

“You destroyed my Karla marriage, you got into my heritage and you destroyed my marriage, you stole my daughters from their father, you took two girls’ hearts from them.” It was Karla Luna’s confrontation with Karla Panini.

One of the statements of Karla Luna towards her partner in “The washerwomen” Karla Panini is to remind her that what her then husband, Américo Garza, did to her, to her, you could also do it to Panini. In addition to reminding you that you can be very beautiful on the outside but not on the inside, and that is the beauty that matters.

