Karla Mérida debuted with controversial victory

Yesterday, at the Mundet Municipal Sports Center in Barcelona, ​​an evening with two professional fights was held.

The Spanish featherweight champion in 2019, Karla Merida (1-0, 0 KO), debuted in four rounds against the Basque Naiara Olmedo (1-3, 0 KO), in a fight that we can see in this video, and in which the Bilbao woman (in red and black) carried all the weight.

The judges gave Mérida the winner, something that was much protested by the MGZ team, which considers that Olmedo deserved the victory. And they also do not understand how the same judges are valid for both amateurs and professionals.

The null combat between the Barcelona player was also protested Victor Vega (0-0-4), who received a protection account, and the Riojan Ivan Lacarra (0-2), in a four-round fight at welterweight.