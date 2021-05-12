Karla Martínez receives 45 years with a very special thanks



Karla Martinez.

Photo: Despierta América / Univision

Karla Martínez receives the 45 years with a very special thanks. Accompanied by her companions from ‘Wake up America’ this morning she couldn’t hold back her tears when they came to sing and celebrate her.

Karla assures that the emotion is pure gratitude, especially after such a difficult year, where he was at the forefront of the news, fighting side by side with his team to report every morning in the midst of the pandemic. Virus that even affected her and her family, since they all had COVID-19.

“Thank you God for these 45 years full of you! Thank you because in every moment of happiness or trial you have always been with me. Thanks for one more year with health. For a year full of love and family moments. For the blessing of my work and for the love of those who support me. Thank you for the blessings hidden in each trial that I had to live. For giving me the certainty that being with you everything will always be fine! Thank you for filling me with your peace! ”, Karla wrote on her Instagram account, in tribute to her day.

The message was accompanied by a photo that says more than what is seen. He is on the beach, with his arms extended towards the sky, his characteristic smile and many seagulls flying around him.

Karla has been working at Univision for more than 21 years, she started in a show called ‘Control’ and for 15 years she has been the main presenter of ‘Despierta América’. The morning show saw her get married, become a mother twice. He met his sister-in-law Ana Patricia Gámez, whom he played as a matchmaker with her brother Luis. And also in the sadness like the death of his grandmother, the one who taught him to cook. The scare of thinking that she could have breast cancer passed with the public, something that later, she herself shared that it was only a false alarm.

We have seen her be in charge of each of the USA Telethon, and keep the promise to donate your plasma, once you got out of COVID-19 and his antibodies were high, with the sole intention of helping save lives.

At 45 years old, although many still wonder why she was so excited, or why sometimes she does not look so happy, she assures that what she has for this day is just gratitude.