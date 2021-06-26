Karla Martínez on Edna Schmidt: “She suffered a lot … God called her to be with those beings that at some point she lost”



Karla Martínez remembers her friendship with Edna Schmidt.

Photo: YouTube Channel of Despierta América / Courtesy

Edna Schmidt passed away on June 24, they say it was the effect of a brutal fall in his native Puerto Rico. In the wake of her passing, many celebrities from Univision and Telemundo have remembered their friendship with the host and news anchor. From Neida Sandoval, who last interviewed her in 2021, to María Celeste Arrarás, Rodner Figueroa and now Karla Martína, host of the Univision morning, Despierta América.

Presenter Edna Schmidt wanted to return to television, a brutal fall cut short her dream

Karla assures that she remembers her not only as a great person, professional and of elegant beauty, but also as a woman who suffered a lot. That he had great and painful losses in his life. “She suffered a lot, she suffered a lot, God called her to be with those beings that at some point she lost, to be with them again, hug them and heal so many wounds that her heart had”Martinez said in a special in the morning, where he recalled the time he spent with Schmidt, both in front of the television cameras and outside of them.

He highlighted: “I shared a lot with her, inside work, outside… when we went on trips. She was a very happy person, she was always happy. I remember her very elegant, always fine, delicate. Very respectful ”.

Both Karla Martínez, Rodner Figueroa and María Celeste Arrarás, all The friends and colleagues that he left on both Telemundo and Despierta América sincerely hope that he has found peace.

Javier Ceriani publishes the interview with Edna Schmidt that Neida Sandoval removed at the wish of the deceased

Neida Sandoval removed her interview with Edna Schmidt from YouTube: “I must respect his last will”

Univision and Telemundo are in mourning: Colleagues react to the death of presenter Edna Schmidt