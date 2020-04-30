“When I was young I imagined what you would be like, what my wedding day would be like, what my married life would be like and what it would be like to be a mother”

Karla Martínez, whom we see daily co-driving ‘Wake up America’, it is anniversary. Yes, it was 15 years since that magical moment where everything he dreamed of one day was overcome: the wedding with which he is today the father of his two daughters, Emerson Peraza.

Accompanying a photo of the wedding by the Catholic Church, Karla dedicated these words to her husband:

“15 years ago God blessed our union… How time goes by… When I was young I imagined what you would be like, what my wedding day would be like, what my married life would be like and what it would be like to be a mother. Everything I imagined fell short compared to the reality so beautiful that I have had to live next to you.

You have been my boyfriend since adolescence and with each year that has passed I love and admire you more. I thank God for all the gifts He promised and fulfilled for us from the day we accepted as spouses. Thank you love for 15 wonderful years, for being the man you are, the best husband, a present and loving father with our daughters, for being so responsible with your family, for taking care of us, protecting us, for always putting us first! Thank you for respecting our union and our home! I love you more than words can express.

Every night I thank God for seeing your eyes before closing mine. And for being the first ones I see when I wake up. I ask that our little eyes continue to wrinkle together! And that all my mornings continue to smell your delicious coffee. May the promise we made 15 years ago remain intact. And so, hand in hand let us always walk with God! I love you with all my soul! Happy Anniversary!”.

Karla, who since the beginning of the pandemic has become a benchmark for the public that trusts her information day by day, and thrives on it in her daily segment along with the doctor Juan Rivera, he received the congratulations of many of his colleagues. Many of them have lived that love up close, and even the birth of each of their daughters: Antonella and Michaella.

“Happy Anniversary!! May the blessings continue for you. What a great inspiration. 🙏🏽😍❤️ ”, Francisca Lachapel.

“Beautiful! God continue blessing you always 🙏🏼❤️ ”, Chef Yisus.

“Congratulations!!!!”, Lourdes Stephen.

“What a beauty @karlamartineztv 🙏🏼 May God always bless your marriage and family.”, Satcha Pretto.

“Congratulations dear couple !!! You are wonderful !! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏 ”, Poty Castillo.

