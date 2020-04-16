Karla Martínez getting a coronavirus test.

Photo:

Wake up America / Univision

Karla Martinez underwent a test coronavirus live in ‘Wake up America’. Next to doctor Juan Rivera and another invited professional went through that moment of uncertainty experienced by those who may have access to the test.

Karla has become one of the informative faces in everything that has to do with the pandemic of COVID-19. Her mix of professionalism, with her charisma has made her the one chosen by the public who, in addition to news, seek tranquility.

Being aware of this, through what the followers express on social networks, the Mexican journalist was chosen to undergo this test and share with the public how this test works. Dr. Juan explained that by means of the same it is possible to discriminate if Karla has antibodies, and if so, if they are because at this moment she could be fighting the coronavirus or because she has already gone through it.

Although she tried to give peace, Karla’s face showed the anguish of uncertainty, because although she does not have any of the symptoms known so far, and takes extreme care, every day she leaves her home to work and that exposes her.

After 10 minutes, the results that were negative in all were shared: that is to say, it did not have any antibodies fighting against COVID-19, nor did it pass through it.

With a “Thank God”Karla couldn’t help but hide her relieved face when the doctors shared the results live with her.

SEE HERE THE MOMENT:

