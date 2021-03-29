Republica Havas Karla Martínez defends typical pork dishes without sacrificing flavor

March is National Nutrition Month, and the “Menu Fresh” campaign, which was launched to show the Latino community that those typical dishes made with pork, which can be found in many street stalls, can be made more nutritious but without sacrificing flavor, Karla Martínez joined.

The famous television host decided to put on the apron, and showing her culinary skills, she has taken on the task of sharing several creative recipes with pork on her social networks, where nutritional values ​​prevail and with which you can also enjoy you will suck your fingers. On this page of Pork Es Sabor, you can find simple recipes to prepare for the whole family, including Karla’s.

And it is that in dialogue with with Nowmismo.com, the Mexican presenter, who last week showed on her Instagram how to prepare some “El Paso-style golden carnitas”, which we present here, highlighted the importance of “pampering the belly and palate ”, But without neglecting good nutrition. Karla recalled that getting into the kitchen to prepare delicious dishes is also a way to travel to our Latin American countries.

“Latinos love being in the kitchen. Our life revolves around food, and in my case, when I am cooking it immediately transports me to the house of my maternal grandmother and my paternal grandmother, who loved to cook and with whom I used to go to the kitchen since I was little. It came back my favorite place ”, commented Karla Martínez. “And to those who believe that one cannot prepare good tacos that taste delicious, if we make them more nutritious, I tell them they are wrong, because we can start to be creative and change ingredients by controlling calories and fat. We can make them, for example, with jicama tortillas, which apart from being more nutritious are delicious ”.

The beloved television host, who declared herself “a chef at heart,” since she claims to be neither a professional cook nor a nutritionist, shared that she has learned that making small changes in the preparation of dishes will lead to better nutrition.

“The experts substitute basic things in the dishes, and for example, if we make changes such as instead of eating 10 tacos of flour tortilla, we eat two with a corn or jicama tortilla, or if we use better sirloin meat, we will make a big difference, because we have to understand that we are what we eat, ”said the Mexican, making a wake-up call about food.

“We have to pay attention to what we serve at the table, since there are very high obesity rates and we have to inform ourselves and be an example for our children in good eating. We can be happy, eat tasty dishes and at the same time stay healthy … We must remember that the body is God’s gift and we have to take care of it, “added the television host, who will continue to share nutritious recipes on her networks, as well as on Porkessabor networks.

