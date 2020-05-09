Karla Luna: the audio of Karla Panini’s betrayal, which her family leaked on networks. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

After the death of the “dark comadre” Karla Luna, on September 28, 2017, her family leaked the audio of Karla Panini’s betrayal on networks, who, finally, caused her divorce, and stayed with her husband, Américo Garza.

In a video of just over 30 minutes, the family of Karla Luna, among whom were his eldest sons José Rubén and Stephany, explain that, after so many dimes and addresses that have gone viral on networks about the betrayal he lived of “his best friend” Karla Panini, they decided to tell the truth with audios between the three protagonists of the story, the two “Lavanderas”, and Américo Garza.

“The patience of each one of us has been running out, but we are no longer going to shut up, we are going to defend what my mother left behind,” said José Rubén, the son of Karla Luna.

Given this, Karla’s parents, her brothers and two of her children narrated how the comedian was the victim of physical and emotional abuse on the part of his, then, partner, and Karla Panini, where he received beatings, threats, mistreatment, and fraud from both of them.

Karla Panini unmasked

Here the entire conversation between Karla Luna (KL), Karla Panini (KP) and Americo Garza (AG), the day he confronted them, they accepted his betrayal, and everything was recorded in an audio, which today came to light.

-KL: Apart from talking to you about this, I also want to talk about what happened, because I want everything to be fine now. Because they know well that they have lied to me, and I want them to tell me to my face at once.

-KP: What a lie?

-KL: That your truth was not sincere, or complete.

-KP: And now why do you say that?

-KL: You know why … if you want me to tell you or you tell me … I am telling you because I am giving you the opportunity to put yourself on account with me and you did not, then God is acting so that I can account on my own, because nothing is hidden from the Lord’s children. You cannot be playing or hurting with the daughter of God, I am also his daughter, and if you are entering the covering of God, God is not going to allow you to continue playing with me. He will not allow it, neither with you, nor with him.

One day you will realize that you are not just another survivor, but a brave warrior who never gave up. All my respect, admiration and affection for the warriors who went through or are going through this difficult fight, because I know that you, like my mother, despite being suffering from this terrible disease and suffering indescribable pain that only those who go through This you will know what I am talking about, it is you who give strength and encouragement to your parents, siblings, children, partner, family, friends, who in order not to worry us make us think that “it does not hurt so much” with a smile on the face. face, when they are really suffering too much. Thank you for all that you do for us warriors, remember, do not give up, do not lose faith, do not lose hope, trust God. ❤️ Remember that time is the best ally, carry out your preventive check-ups constantly. A preventive exam can be an important difference in your health; And if they have the possibility, always have insurance for major medical expenses, it will be the best investment they make. February 4 world day against cancer Kisses to heaven beautiful mom, my tireless warrior ❤️ #DiaMundialContraElCancer A post shared by Karlita Luna (@karlalunatv) on Feb 4, 2018 at 9:10 p.m. PST

-KP: But then, what happened now?

-KL: Everything comes out, because you know that you didn’t tell me the truth, you told me half-heartedly.

-KP: I told you what happened at the time.

-KL: Two kisses, 4 years ago, and the relationship lasted 6 months. You know it wasn’t like that.

-KP: Well, Luna, now I don’t know what it was …

-KL: Okay, how nice that you tell me that because now I realize again that you are false, because I am telling you well to tell me, I am giving you the opportunity and you are showing me once more what God tells me, you are Liar, you are treacherous, you are false.

-KP: No, I am not treacherous, I am not treacherous.

-KL: Here I have the messages with dates, your messages. Shall I read them to you ?, I’m ashamed, I’m going to read them to you both

-AG: Which? What messages?

–KL: And I’m just going to tell you one thing.

-AG: And where did you get those messages from?

#Repost @ rubenluna19 (@get_repost) ・ ・ ・ You celebrated my sister’s birthday Estephany, you celebrated my sister’s birthday Victoria you celebrated my birthday you celebrated my sister’s birthday Sara we celebrate your birthday it is clear to me that my mother if I wait for death standing and that you fought to the last breath like a warrior, without a hint of fear planting yourself like any other adversity in the past, that is worth admiring for anyone, those guts that many people lack. Personally, before thinking only about death, it gave me chills but when I saw your way of facing it and when I realized that after death there is eternal life and the reunion with you mother I hope to fulfill my purpose on this earth soon. Meanwhile I will be your reflection I will carry your essence and your legacy with me to instruct my sisters, family and close friends, with the love and happiness that always characterize you. Every morning one more day, one less day, you have to live each moment as if it were the last one, because we don’t know if we will survive and in this world we all have a loved one that we love, we idolize that we have as a shield, so when they finish reading this, go hug him and kiss him, take advantage of every moment every second because life is a parody full of irony for something the funeral homes are open 24 hours a day. “Whoever leaves alone does not die, who forgets dies”. Soon I will accompany you, meanwhile I will fulfill the mission I have here, I love you mother, see you later. Thank you very much for so much love towards my mother for your words of encouragement and accompany me in my pain I send you a big hug God bless you all Remember my Mother as the fucking woman who was why like few of them in the world and I thank her God for sharing one of his most beautiful angels in life, now he will take care of us from heaven. If my mother ever got to touch her heart with her words of encouragement or came to change your mood with her comedy, today she makes us cry with her departure but be sure that she is resting peacefully in our father’s arms and from there it will take care of all of us. A post shared by Karlita Luna (@karlalunatv) on Oct 16, 2017 at 4:57 PDT

-KL: Everything I found on your Américo phone, the one you gave to Erika. Here I have everything, everything, what you tell Américo (addressing Panini) to hurt me, to treat me badly, as you treat Oscar badly. So he hurt me. You destroyed my marriage Karla, you destroyed it, I am not your psychologist, you do not pay me to tell you that you did not, you got into my heritage and you destroyed my marriage. You stole my daughters from their father, you took away their hearts from two girls, they are defenseless, they could not defend themselves.

And I’m almost sure that you lied to Américo telling him that I messed with someone from San Pedro, who he’s always talking about …

-KP: I never say that

-KL: … or that I messed with men and that I went out, because you know …

-AG: No no no

-KL: … that I never dated men, and that I always waited for him. You know very well that I was telling you that I was in love with him, and that you were saying to me “leave it to the bullshit, he doesn’t deserve you, for sure he already has another one.”

-AG: Let’s see, I want to see those messages, can I see it?

Karla Luna reading the messages

-KL: He says: (AG): hey, yesterday I saw that the security one opened, I didn’t even enter. (KP): Well, Americo, she thinks badly. (AG): Ok, my dear, I love you. Hears, (KP): What. (AG): I want to kiss you, but bring your cap like yesterday.

-KL: It is in Los Cabos (continue reading). (KP): I am not smart. (AG): I’m blown away how beautiful you are. I walk in shorts. (KP): And that what, that is beautiful. (AG): The old woman so tasty that I have. (KP): Yes, if I am so beautiful … (AG): So I love you… (KP): Well, hold on … (AG): This is how you will do (KP): And shut your nose … (AG): As you want… (KP): I send it…

-KL: When you play I command, you rule, how did you play with me? I command, you command …

-AG: No no no

-KL: Period, manipulative that you are also with him. You’re very bad.

-KP: I’m not a bad person.

-KL: You can be beautiful, because here it says: “I am very good, and I am very beautiful” Ok, you can be beautiful, Panini, you can be very beautiful, but the internal beauty, is the one that lasts all life, the physical is gone to finish, but the beautiful, the inside, remains all life, and is what lasts forever.

-KL: So, Américo, be smart, if you are going to look at a beautiful woman, who is beautiful inside and out, because the woman who does this can do it to you too.

-KP: All that, Luna, I …

-KL: (Interrupts): May 31, 2014, June 1.

-AG: Well, what else?

-KL: Didn’t you lie

-KP: Yes, but it was not in the time that I had already told you things, it was later.

-KL: I do not know, this does not end, I am ending in “not ending”. I mean, it doesn’t end, it doesn’t end here, it ends in “let’s continue, I love you, my love, my life”, I don’t know what.

-KP: How that does not end in “does not end”.

-KL: (KP): And when you’re in Monterrey with the hot spot, are you going to talk to me? There you are going to look for me, and there your goin ‘is going to go.

-KL: Yes, you were his lover, you were the bitch here. If you were, it hurts, and it hurts, I tell you why, because I would have forgiven you, if that day you had been honest with me, if you had told me the truth, I would have forgiven you, because you know well the heart that I have to forgive. But I’m not going to forgive a lie, because here you also tell him, “I can’t stand it, I can’t take it anymore.”

Audio of the confrontation …

