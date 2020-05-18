Argentine journalist Javier Ceriani shares revealing news The family of the late comedian Karla Luna celebrates that the DIF listened to them For her part, Karla Panini shows video of the alleged ‘mistreatment’ that she gives to the children of her former friend

And this story does not seem to end, since while the family of the late comedian Karla Luna celebrates that the DIF listened to them, former washerwoman Karla Panini shows video of the alleged ‘mistreatment’ that she gives to her ex-friend’s children.

The controversy between comedians Karla Panini and her “former best friend”, Karla Luna (who died of uterine cancer in September 2017) resurfaced a few days ago, when many of the network users began to relive Panini’s alleged ‘betrayal’ had with Karla Luna, when starting a love relationship with Américo Garza, when (supposedly) he was still married to Luna, before he died of cancer.

This situation has caused the exlavandera receive endless insults from users.

The Argentine journalist Javier Ceriani, host of Chisme No Like, shared these revealing news through his official Instagram account, in which he reveals the complaints on networks so that Karla Luna’s family can see their daughters.

Firstly, Javier Ceriani shared a publication that says the following: “It was achieved. Last minute!!! The account @karlaluna_laverdad reports that after several complaints from (Karla) Luna fans to the DIF in Monterrey, outraged by the mistreatment reported in the same account to Luna’s daughters. The account @karlaluna_la truly reports that a formal complaint has already been filed and that they will be asked to meet with a DIF social worker to verify whether there was mistreatment of minors. ”

In this same text, the Argentine journalist continues with this information: “If this is the case, the girls will be withdrawn, handing them over to the family of Karla Luna. The account leader celebrated and thanked her followers who are faithful to the memory of #karlaluna #karlapanini #americogarza #justiciaparakarlaluna. Your team #ChismeNoLike ”.

Immediately, the followers of this account reacted to this news: “Good, hopefully and justice will be done”, “It will not do any good, obviously we want to, but Karla and Américo will pay so that nothing is found, they will see”, “Hopefully the girls return to their grandparents”, “Jail for the put … panini and the Americón (sic) for embezzlement to Luna”.

For her part, an Internet user was not very optimistic after this news was released by Javier Ceriani: “Friends, but in Mexico we already know that people sell themselves, what do you think the social worker finds? Nothing, especially if they are afraid of this Américo. ”

“The Moon is shining more than ever, divine justice”, “I hope that they take away full custody and forever Amepuerco, he does not deserve those beautiful girls”, “And perhaps they will not give moche? In Mexico, money dances on… ”.