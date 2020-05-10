Karla Luna’s family breaks the silence on the Wagtails The truth of what happened with Karla Panini is told In this recording, from 2014, you can hear the two washerwomen talking to Américo Garza

And the scandal continues. Karla Luna’s family breaks the silence and tells the truth of what happened to Karla Panini. Through the washerwoman’s official YouTube channel, Karla Luna Oficial, a 2014 recording is shown in which the two washerwomen can be heard talking to Américo Garza, the ex-husband of the late comedian and father of their two daughters. whom his mother’s family have not been able to see.

With more than 70 thousand views at the moment and comments of all kinds, this publication shows family members of Karla Luna reunited with a single purpose, to tell the truth of what happened to Karla Panini when the washerwomen were friends and one “messed with” the husband of the other. Estephany Luna, daughter of Karla Luna, commented: “What you are about to hear is one of many tests where you are going to be able to witness how things went.”

Estephany continues: “Also, in this test that we are going to show you, you will be able to hear the voice of my mother and the only two people who were involved.” Next, his brother, Rubén, expressed the following: “So that they do not say that the story is half done or poorly told. My mom made it public, left it in YouTube interviews, on a television program, and also left it written and documented. ”

Also, Karla Luna’s brother, Rubén Dario Luna, said: “We want to make this video because lately there has been a lot of speculation about my sister’s story. People outside of history have already come out here because they have stained it a bit and they have given their opinion on things that are not true ”.

On why they had not spoken before, Estephany clarified: “This process of losing my mother took us completely by surprise and to this day we continue trying to overcome that great loss because my mother was the joy of all of us.”

“Unfortunately, since 3 years ago my mother passed away, it has been possible for many people to be commenting on things that are not true, I just want to clarify that my mother had already said everything, from the beginning my mother had told the truth, so, now There comes a point where I as a daughter have to go out to defend her and I want to clarify the following points for them ”.

Very moved, Marijose de Luna, Karla Luna’s mother, expressed in her speech: “Any mother knows the pain of losing a child. Sometimes, there are days when I completely break just remembering her, and with this pain you learn to live. ”

Now, Rubén Luna, father of one of the washerwomen, commented: “The purpose of this interview is to deny certain people who have taken advantage of the situation to damage the image of my daughter, here we are, to defend that image of a person so pure, and I hope that those people who have taken it upon themselves to harm it, will realize that they were wrong. ”

In her speech, Erika Luna, Karla Luna’s sister, assured the following: “The feeling of my family is very sad and even more because it hurts me very much to see my parents still suffering for 3 years, my nephews, my brothers, to all the family that we gathered and that some members of the family are absent ”.