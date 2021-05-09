Karla Díaz from JNS, married Daniel Dayz in a romantic ceremony

However, that did not prevent the now married couple from sharing that moment of happiness with great friends and various personalities of the show such as their fellow group members Angie Taddei and Melissa Lopez, Sergio O’Farrill from Kabah, and Alex, a member of Magneto.

Daniel Dayz and Karla Díaz (Karla Díaz)

It was through her Instagram account that Karla shared the exact moment when she said yes to her now husband. “Officially Mrs. Dayz”, wrote the artist next to a photo in which both appear holding hands and with a judge in the background.

The bride looked radiant, with a white dress, with an illusion back and that highlighted her silhouette; while the groom opted for a classic gray suit and white shirt look.

Karla Diaz (Epik)

Although none of the guests shared details of the link, there were some stories on the networks about the preparations prior to this special day.

It was in September of last year when, through her official profile on Instagram, Karla shared a romantic photograph with which she not only announced her next marriage, but also revealed some details of how the proposal was, in addition to showing off her ring of compromise.

