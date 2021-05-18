Karl Urban gave his opinion on the signing of Jensen Ackles

Jesen Ackles joined the third season of The Boys as Soldier Boy. Recently, Karl Urban has shown how happy he is with this signing.

The Boys is already gearing up for its third season. Despite being in the middle of a pandemic, the Amazon series team has taken all the necessary precautions and is working hard to achieve a delivery at the height of the previous ones. As new episodes are coming, there will be new characters that will be added to the story. One of them is Soldier Boy, played by Jensen Ackles.

Recently, Karl Urban, one of the protagonists of The Boys, celebrated the incorporation of the actor of Supernatural with a post on Instagram. In the photo appears Jensen Ackles and also Jack Quaid. “Celebrating the arrival of the excellent Jensen Ackles, aka Soldier Boy, and that we have reached the middle of filming the third season of ‘The Boys’. We are having a great time. This season is devilish on another level. I can’t wait for you to see it on Amazon Prime Video, ”he wrote at the bottom of the image.

It seems that this third season of The Boys will seek to completely surprise fans. While Karl Urban describes her as diabolical, Laz Alonso commented that this installment will be the bloodiest of all. Jensen Ackles joined the Amazon series as Soldier Boy, something of a Captain America parody and supposedly Payback leader-elect. Her powers are: superhuman strength (though less than Patriot’s), superhuman speed, expert use of her shield as a mistress, and great experience in hand-to-hand combat.

What is known of the third season?

Although The Boys has already shot at least half of the third season, a possible release date for the new episodes has not yet been announced. Regarding the casting, in addition to the three actors already mentioned, Antony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Jessie Usher, Tomer Capon and Karen Fukuhara also return to their roles; Also joined by Katia Winter (‘Dexter’) as Little Nina.