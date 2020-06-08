A written document of his own handwriting in Monaco speaks of his legacy and includes seven people.

Karl Lagerfeld, passed away in Paris a year and four months ago. However, the only one who has already received part of his inheritance is his beautiful cat Choupette given that, as no testament had been found so far, no one could have claimed his millionaire legacy.

Chanel, Fendi and the firm Lagerfeld have followed their professional path regardless of the possible heritage of the designer who directed them, however, in their personal life, nobody has received a penny of the 170 million euros which the Daily Mail now estimates is pending distribution.

Not being married or having children, Karl had no direct or universal heirs. However, a new document could change everything and perhaps be the last wish that the fashion king left written for his fortune.

Le Parisien, the French newspaper, He assures that there would be a will of Lagerfeld and also it would be written in his own handwriting. The alleged document to which the medium alludes was registered in Monaco.

The will would include seven people, but it does not see the light because Lagerfeld’s lawyer, Lucien Fryldender, would be blocking the situation. He was her accountant for decades and is behind the big contracts that Karl got for his prestigious fashion firms.

However, according to the French media, Lucien is missing and is that, at 87 years old, he has just retired (deservedly) and could be putting obstacles so that the last will of Karl Lagerfeld is fulfilled.