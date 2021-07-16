Karl Anthony Towns reacted with a flag to the achievement of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The dominican Karl Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Twins reacted with a flag to the achievement of Vladimir Guerrero Jr in the star game of the MLB 2021.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. who was born in Canada and raised in the Dominican Republic, does not even speak the English language and participated in the game of future stars with the flag of the Dominican Republic, he was the MVP of the 2021 all-star game.

The NBA player, Karl Anthony Towns, who is the son of an American father and a Dominican mother, reacted on his Twitter account congratulating Guerrero Jr:

“A Dominican, the best! Congratulations to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for his MVP of the all-star game “he said Karl Anthony Towns.

One of 🇩🇴’s Finest! Congrats Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on your @MLB #AllStarGame MVP # VG27 – Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) July 14, 2021

Towns considers himself Dominican, so much so that he has never played for the United States team and has worn the Rep. Dom jersey several times at various events.