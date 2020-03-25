The star of Minnestota Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns has announced that his mother suffers coronavirus, that his condition has been “deteriorating” with great rises in fever and that doctors have induced him into a coma and connected him to a ventilator.

The player has made his mother’s situation public through a video posted on his Instagram account and has urged the American population to stay home in the face of the danger of COVID-19.

“We can beat him, but it is a very serious thing to take the necessary precautions. Sharing my story, I hope that everyone stays home. We need more equipment and more help for the medical personnel who are playing in the frontier. I want to thank the doctors who are helping my mother. You are our heroes! Let us pray for everyone in these difficult times. “

Donovan Mitchell, the second NBA player to test positive for coronavirus and who is asymptomatic, wanted to send a message of encouragement to Karl Anthony Towns: “Stay strong Karl. God is with you.”

We will see how the mother of Karl Anthony Towns evolves. The truth is that the situation in the United States regarding the coronavirus health crisis has worsened in recent days and will continue to do so in the coming weeks.

