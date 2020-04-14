After several weeks of struggle, the mother of Dominican American center Karl-Anthony Towns, Jacqueline Cruz, passed away This Monday due to complications that occurred after having developed the COVID-19, announced the team of the Minnesota Timberwolves through social networks.

“‘Jackie’, as we affectionately knew him in the family, was many things to many people: wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. The leader of the Towns family. He touched everyone he met. His passion was palpable and his energy will never be replaced. “, reads the statement offered by the T-Wolves, a team in which Towns is the franchise player.

The same statement, on behalf of the family of the deceased, “praises” all the great work done by the medical team that treated Towns’ mother, which was the one that two weeks ago disclosed the serious condition of his health and the fight he was maintaining to overcome the spread of the coronavirus.

“We are extremely grateful for the signs of love and support we have received during this difficult time. We thank the doctors at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and JFK Medical Center, who fought for Jackie day after day, and helped Karl Sr. recover from the same virus that killed his wife. “

While they also ask for privacy for the family, this moment is so sad and delicate.

“The family is devastated by their tremendous loss and respectfully requests privacy at this time of great grief,” the statement added.

The team’s president, the Colombian Gersson Rosas, reacted to the death of his star player minutes after the announcement. “Heartbroken. A lot of strength and love for the family. We will miss ‘Jackie’,” he said.

His message was the first of a long list of professionals from the world of basketball who came together through social networks to offer condolences and support to Towns.

“I’m so sorry, I love you brother,” wrote Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, who coincided with Towns in Minnesota.

Point guards Chris Paul (Oklahoma City), Trae Young (Atlanta) and John Wall (Washington) were some other players who expressed messages of support for Towns on the networks.

So did Turkish center Enes Kanter (Boston), Donovan Mitchell (Utah) and Tyus Jones (Memphis).

While University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari, who Towns formed, said, “Ellen (his wife) and I are absolutely devastated and shocked. @KarlTowns and her father called us earlier and we could say something. It had happened. It’s one of the hardest phone calls I’ve ever had to take. We were getting updates that she was getting better and now this. “

Through Twitter, Calipari defined Towns’ mother as an adorable and unique person, for everything she did with the people around her.

“Mrs. Jackie was an angel and we were lucky to have her in our lives. I can’t imagine the anguish that @KarlTowns and Karl Sr. are going through right now, but I hope we can lift them up during this time and overcome them with our thoughts and prayers, “Calipari stressed.

