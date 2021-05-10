Karl-Anthony Towns leaves in screams in the middle of the game for his mother

The star of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns, couldn’t help crying the Mother’s Day remembering his mother, Jacqueline Towns, who passed away last year due to COVID-19.

The Sunday before the game of the Timberwolves Against the Orlando Magic, KAT shared an emotional moment with his father, Karl Sr. Chambers saw the great man from Minnesota crying on his father’s chest as Towns’s father hugged him.

The pain of Karl-Anthony Towns it’s clear, and who can blame him? He’s lost a lot in the last year, and it’s no wonder basketball is the last thing on his mind. It’s the second Mother’s Day since your mother passed away, but the pain of losing a loved one will never go away.

Here the video:

Karl-Anthony Towns and his father Karl Sr. share an emotional moment on Mother’s day 🙏🏼 KAT’s mother Jacqueline passed away due to complications from COVID-19 last year.pic.twitter.com/SIfpMKgT2F – ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 9, 2021

The star of the Timberwolves lost her mother in April 2020 after Jacqueline battled COVID-19 for more than a month. Also, it’s worth noting that Towns lost more family members to the dreaded virus. As he admitted last December, six other family members succumbed to the disease, including a close uncle.