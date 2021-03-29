Karl-Anthony Towns, grieving for his mother who fell into a coma after contracting covid-19

Towns’ mother in coma from coronavirus 0:27

(CNN Spanish) – NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns urges people to take the coronavirus seriously.

Minnesota Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns shared an emotional video on Instagram about his mother’s struggle to survive after contracting the covid-19 coronavirus. Towns hopes to encourage others to take precautions to stop its spread.

His mother is in a medically induced coma and connected to a respirator, according to the player of Dominican descent.

“This disease should not be taken lightly. Protect your family, your loved ones, your friends, yourself. Practice social distancing. Please, do not be in crowded places, it only increases your chances of contracting this disease, and this disease … is fatal.

In addition, the Timberwolves player said that a week ago he learned that his parents were not feeling well and urged them to seek medical attention immediately. After days without improvement, they went to the hospital.

His father was quarantined at home, but his mother was getting worse. The hospital staff did everything possible to control his condition.

Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell, who was diagnosed with coronavirus two weeks ago, tweeted his support. “Stay strong @KarlTowns God is with you.”

Before his parents got sick, Towns announced that he would donate $ 100,000 to the Mayo Clinic to help the coronavirus detection effort.

“I hope that we can fight this virus more quickly and efficiently by increasing the testing capabilities and availability and overall COVID-19 response of the Mayo Clinic. That is why I will donate $ 100K to support these efforts. Thanks to the workers at the Mayo Clinic and all the health workers who are there 24 hours to assist us. You are our heroes. We are all in this together, we are going to protect ourselves and the community around us, ”he wrote.