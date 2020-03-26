Karl Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves player, was the protagonist yesterday for sending an emotional message on his social networks in which he explained that his mother suffered coronavirus and that they have induced a coma. Today we have learned that his father has also tested positive for COVID-19, but that he has not developed the disease and is in perfect condition.

A source close to the Towns family tells @espn Karl Sr., Karl-Anthony Towns ’father who tested positive for COVID-19 and was in the hospital for multiple days, is“ recovering well. ”

Updated story: https://t.co/OL6nfApsKu

– Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) March 26, 2020

.