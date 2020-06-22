WWE fired many superstars on April 15. They rehired Drake Maverick Bass as part of the NXT brand, but is there more to come? We know for sure that Karl Anderson is not interested.

The Machine Gun responded to a report that WWE is seeking to recover some of the fired superstars. He knows for sure that that will not happen to him

Karl Anderson does not want to return to WWE

The Good Brother answered a fan by making a prediction that Anderson and Gallows will return to WWE. The former member of The O.C. He is not interested at all and we can quote him about it.

Absolutely not.

Quote that. Dumbass.

Anderson and Gallows have registered their Southpaw Regional Wrestling names and have already put them to good use. They are having a lot of fun alone and the good times will keep rolling. Obviously they don’t need WWE to do that.

We’ll have to see where Anderson and Gallows go next. AEW is always an option, but that is Tony Khan’s call. You’ve already found a good use for established tag teams.

It’s probably a good bet that Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows will return to NJPW eventually. The pandemic will create some problems for that, but everything is possible in the professional fight. Anyway, don’t expect to see a good brother return to WWE.

