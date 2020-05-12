Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows did not have the best time in WWE therefore, they considered that renewing their contracts was a bad decision.

Anderson used social media to comment on it, Well, being fired a few weeks ago opened their eyes.

Listen, we had to make a decision in September 2019. We clearly made the wrong decision. Within sixty-eight days at midnight, Luke Gallows and I will talk about it. Regarding everything ”.

Listen, we had a decision to make in September of 2019 ..

We clearly made the wrong one.

In 68 days, at midnight @The_BigLG n I will talk about it.

All of it. @TalknShop @azucarRoc #TalkNShopAMania – Karl Anderson (@MachineGunKA) May 11, 2020

And they must wait for the non-competition clause to end so they can talk about everything that happened.

The message was linked to the podcast of Anderson and Rocky Romero since he stole the Talk’n Shop account.

Chances are that both WWE ex-wrestlers speak on the podcast when the clause ends.

And it is that Gallows and Anderson had a last breath with the McMahon by joining O.C with AJ Styles.

But it should be mentioned that they were forgetful in the company and on several occasions tried to leave it.

That is why Karl Anderson commented that They made a bad decision by renewing their agreement as they could leave the company in September.

Coming from the New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows came to WWE in April 2016.

The two formed a team to attack The Usos and accompanied AJ Styles in his rivalry with Roman Reigns.

In the Draft they were separated from the Phenomenal when they were sent to Smackdown.

The most outstanding achievement they had in WWE was to conquer the RAW Tag Team championships twice. We must also remember that they allied with Styles to form The O.C.

At Wrestlemania 36 they were part of the Footage of the fight between Styles and Undertaker, being attacked by the Dead Man.

Remember that Planeta Wrestling, WWE’s number one website in Spanish continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group