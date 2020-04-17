Karl Anderson to return to NJPW

Wrestler Karl Anderson has announced his return to Japan after being fired from WWE. He did it through his Twitter account with a video:

The fighter has also removed all references to WWE, changing his account to Machine Gun KA, which is why he is expected to join the Bullet Club again. So far it is unknown if Luke Gallows will also return to NJPW, although it seems most likely.

Layoffs in WWE

WWE has carried out an unprecedented wave of layoffs due to COVID19. Almost 40% of its workers have remained on the street, and several famous talents have not escaped the screen. The company is very touched and with fans very upset after Vince McMahon’s most important business decision in recent times came to light.

Mike chioda

Sarah Logan

Luke Gallows

Kurt Angle

Aiden English

Finlay

Scott Armstrong

Sarah Stock

Billy Kidman

Pat buck

Shawn Daivari

Lance Storm

Mike Rotunda

Erick rowan

Cousin and Epic

Mike Kanellis

Maria Kanellis

Zack Ryder

No way Jose

Rusev

Deonna Purrazzo

Aleksandar Jaksic

Andrea Listenberger

Kavita Devi

Dan Matha

Jerry soto

