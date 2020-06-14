The German Loris Karius can be reproached for anything but lacking personality to face criticism and confidence in his abilities as a goalkeeper. That has been left out of any discussion after his last statements.

“I was playing in the U16 team and there were many scouts in the match. I could sign my first professional contract and I had offers from all kinds of clubs, but Manchester City made a great effort to hire me. They showed me a specific plan to become a professional. I was fascinated and accepted the challenge … I wanted half the Premier League, “he said in a statement for the Transfermarket portal.

And yes, he went to City where he did not get to play because Mainz gave him up until Liverpool appeared with 7 million euros and took him, hoping that he would be a good alternative. The history of the Champions League final does not favor him, although he has his explanation: “Since the Champions League final, some people like this (make their mistakes). Some people do not understand or do not want to believe that it was because of a head injury (after a collision with Ramos) and they laugh at my performance. I don’t understand, “he says.

The truth, today, is that he went on loan to Besiktas, where he had several bitter nights and left alleging delays in payments and now, true to his self-confidence, he aims to be the second goalkeeper in Liverpool, a team with which he has a contract until 2022.

“It doesn’t make sense to go from Liverpool to a worse club to be second. I don’t feel pressure to change. I can improve training here. As a second in England you know that you will have matches. I am in the best club in the world right now. I am aware that I have a good position here, “he said.

Forget, perhaps, that the arrival of Adrián, who did respond when the hour of pressure came, and is, with honors, Alisson Becker’s second. It would be third, hopefully. But it is evident that for him there is no problem with that, in the end he is sure that he will take revenge. It will dawn and we will see …