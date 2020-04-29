Karine Lemarchand heard the message. RMC Sport had revealed to you that Franck Ribéry was going to file a public insult complaint against the host of “L’amour est dans le pré” who had shared on Instagram a montage mocking the sometimes hazardous French expression of the former player of OM and Bayern.

This Wednesday, Karine Lemarchand reacted to this announcement on Instagram. and if she says she is ready to “apologize to him (Franck Ribery) without problems”, she especially attacks the authors of the many messages of insults that she has received since this announcement.

See this post on Instagram Today in 2020, I announce that it now seems forbidden, for some people, to repost a story (which lasted 24 hours 2 weeks ago, without ever being commented on at the time) which has been circulating for 1 month on the Web. Under the pretext of smiling at the French expression of a public figure, however mocked for more than 10 years for the same reason, publicly and on all media, without consequence, this offense (and not any remark on his physique, no insult either, I never do) can now be punished by threats, racist and misogynistic insults from pseudonymized individuals. I am ready to live my trial, my head shaved, barefoot under the jibes (I will also have to learn to bark and prostitute myself, apparently), but only if we apply this sanction to those who utter them cowardly . If Mr. Ribéry wants to tell me about the pain I caused him by relaying a poor humorous post, I will apologize to him without problem. For the other hateful people, whose confinement did not have to fix the state, I wish them good luck. Because the world to come will not be theirs. Have a nice day everyone. #love #LePrixDeLaBaguette A publication shared by Karine Le Marchand (@ karine.le.marchand) on April 28, 2020 at 11:49 PDT

By sharing a particularly insulting and racist message, she refers to the many “racist and misogynist threats, insults from pseudonymized individuals” that she received, wishing them “good luck. Because the world to come will not be theirs”.

A post that rules out the possibility of a trial since in his letter, the lawyer for Franck Ribéry, left a way out, in order to “find a way out on a terrain other than the judicial one” in the middle of a health crisis. Because according to the player’s clan, the current period requires “benevolence and solidarity between individuals, rather than the judicialization of conflicts against the backdrop of media coverage”.