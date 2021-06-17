Karina Banda says goodbye to El Gordo and La Flaca: Lili Estefan and Raúl de Molina react

Karina Banda is the new host of the program “Falling in love” with Unimas, which he will lead with Rafael Araneda. Since the driver came to visit to replace Ana Patricia Gámez, weeks ago, the public’s reaction was heard, since they themselves assured that Karina would be perfect to stay with the host of the program, along with the charismatic Chilean conductor.

Carlos Ponce’s wife is also known in the entertainment world for being one of the reporters and co-hosts of The fat and the skinny. However, the fact that she is now going to be the headline of “Enamorándonos” with Rafael, does not allow her to continue in the Univision program, where she shared daily with Lili Estefan, Raúl de Molina and Clarissa Molina.

Karina Banda spoke with Raúl and Lili about her departure. The host spoke about this with People en Español magazine and told said medium that Raúl could not believe it. “You are a big part of the show, what are we going to do?” Raúl’s reaction changed a bit when she told him which program he would go to, especially because he began to take into account that “Falling in love” does very well in rating and even beats other programs in his time slot. This, obviously, has Karina very excited.

Lili estefan He had a reaction similar to that of Raúl, and that is that neither of them could consider “El Gordo y la Flaca” without Karina Banda. And it is that Lili upon hearing the news also told her: “My Karinita, what are we going to do without you?”

Falling in love at the moment is on hiatus, the new season of this show will be ready in August. There we will see for the first time as its official host Karina Banda with Rafael Araneda. Who will undoubtedly make her feel at home. It must be remembered that the Chilean is one of the most experienced conductors in the world of television.

Not only has he hosted countless successful programs, but he has carried on his shoulders nothing more and nothing less than the famous Viña del Mar festival, for more than two consecutive years. He is currently no longer under his responsibility as a driver. But without a doubt, the public remembers him as one of the best and most charismatic of recent times.

