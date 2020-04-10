The host of El Gordo y la Flaca also admits that even when they are engaged, she will not move in with him.

The days of Karina Banda in the quarantine they pass between the house of Carlos Ponce and the set of “El Gordo y la Flaca” (Univision), where these weeks he has been presenting the show replacing Lili Estefan or Raúl “El Gordo” de Molina.

The Mexican is taking advantage of the fact that with the coronavirus crisis the trips were canceled to learn how to cook her mother’s recipes for Mexican dishes, and the one who is enjoying it the most is her fiancé.

“You know what, Carlos? I’m going to sing you the song “Carlos, brother, you’re already Mexican!” The presenter jokingly says, who then goes on to name the list of dishes with which she has already graduated: “She has eaten the hash of my mom’s recipe: meat with potatoes, flutes, chilaquiles, no, the truth that I have done …! ”.

And while you cook, what does he do?

Carlos does not stop working. Carlos is what you want: carpenter, electrician, so right now he is literally finishing polishing a wall because he changed the light switch in a room, and I am either cooking or running to do the “El Gordo y la Flaca ”and I come back and cook again, and then I start cleaning and then it’s already night and it’s the other day.

How are you doing going out to work at this time with the danger of contagion of the coronavirus?

At first, when they told me that I had to go to the studio as it scared me, “what if something happens to me, infects me or whatever?” And so I come here to the house and here is Carlos, etc., but I have been super careful and the truth is that they have also been very careful on the channel; I mean, I come to the studio, all my colleagues are far away, they already have the microphone there for me and I just grab a disinfecting wipe, I disinfect it. I put the microphone on my own, that is, nobody has contact with me, and how good! Because that also gives me the peace of mind of going to work and well, also taking advantage of these opportunities that you imagine! do it next to Raúl de Molina and this week next to Lili; I mean, for me it is an honor.

And you’re going to be like this all the quarantine!

I think that next week it is my turn to stay at the house, because I am going to move. I have to leave my apartment now and I have a “town home”, I bought a “town home” at the end of last year.

And so now that you’re engaged to Carlos, aren’t you going to live with him?

Nooo !, I don’t know … apart from that I want to open my “town house”, like my first house and I want to open it myself, I am also very well, like the most conservative idea and all this and I don’t know, no I know, the truth is like having my things, because right now I can’t even start selling them.

So, have you stopped the wedding?

Yes, I really see a lot of brides who had to cancel weddings and everything, and I don’t want to risk having to go through that and trust myself and say “oh, maybe four or five months and it’s all gone!”, And yes, I don’t want to be under the stress that “what do we do? Do we cancel?” So I think until we are sure that everything is fine and everything, well, we’ll see what we do. “

And when is the wedding, how do you want it?

We want something very intimate, very familiar, so that’s why we are not worried, because we have never visualized the “super wedding”; So any little thing a month before I go and buy myself a very nice dress and I don’t stress about anything.

