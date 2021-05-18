Karina Banda and Carlos Ponce tell why they still don’t have children

Karina Banda and Carlos Ponce are not exempt from the insistent question that every newlywed hears: when will the babies come? For the couple, it is common for people to point to the reporter from El Gordo y la Flaca, speculating that she is already in the sweet waiting and they have plans to be parents. And although the singer is ready to be a father again, she has her reasons for not writing to the stork yet.

© @ poncecarlos1 Karina Banda interviewed her husband and asked him about future children

In her role as a reporter, Karina Banda interviewed her husband in the comfort of their home. Between laughter and the singer’s well-known sense of humor, they opened their hearts to talk about the question that they are asked so much.

“What do you think about how they always tell me if I’m pregnant? Defend me! ”Karina said. And Carlos replied: “Stop eating,” causing his wife to laugh. A little more serious, she continued: “And the baby by when?” The singer, without hesitation for a second, said he was ready to be a dad again. “Ask that question of yourself and answer it yourself,” he said without making Karina stop laughing.

Upon seeing the interview, Lili Estefan and Raúl de Molina did not want to be left with the doubt and asked their colleague the reason why he still does not want to be a mother. “Imagine, I’m still on my honeymoon, I want to enjoy our time with him,” explained the Mexican.

Following their engagement in early 2020, the couple secretly married Carlos’s daughters last July, Sienna Y Savannah, as witnesses. A nice news that they shared exclusively with HI! USES.

The baby is in your plans

Even though she now feels it would be too early to have a baby, Karina does want to become a mom just like her husband. “Carlos feels that he wants to make the most of when that baby arrives,” she said excitedly.