Karime Pindter ‘uncovers’ in Acapulco Shore and shows off her attributes

Karime Pindter has set the social networks on fire since his new participation in the reality show Acapulco Shore, which recently premiered its eighth season, because the so-called Matrioshka che continues with his daring attitudes inside the most ardent Mansion of all television, wasting his coquetry and showing off his attributes.

Pindter has captivated her more than 5.6 million followers on Instagram, where she usually hangs suggestive and daring photos in tiny swimsuits and flirty outfits with which she highlights her curves.

“Dancing like nobody sees me! The queen of the party always ”, he posted in his most recent publication.

In the photo, Karime appears posing with an elegant aqua swimsuit and a long brown strappy top, a very ‘eighties’ detail.

Who is Karime Pindter?

Karime is a former radio host who started out on the Radioactivo station and rose to fame since joining the Acapulco Shore reality show in 2014.

Karime has gained a lot of popularity since her participation in this MTV show, where she has presented an important physical ‘evolution’, which she has accepted is due to multiple surgeries.

