Karime Pindter surprises her followers with a hot photo in a pink swimsuit

Influencer and presenter Karime Pindter, member of the popular show Acapulco shore, surprised his followers in the social networkss with a fiery photograph in a pink swimsuit.

This is my Sailor Moon look revolutionized, updated and with the Matrioshka touch “, were the words of Karime Pindter.

Karime Pindter shared this photo on her official Instagram account on this occasion, with a message inviting all her followers to see the new chapter of the MTV reality show, adding more than 170 thousand likes and thousands of comments.

This time the controversial influencer is taking part in the eighth season of Acapulco Shore, with partners like the popular Ignacia Michelson, “Chile”, Jey and several new members.

