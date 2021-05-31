Karime Pindter surprises her followers with a flirty photo in a swimsuit

The influencer and presenter Karime Pindter, member of the popular show Acapulco shore of MTV, surprised his followers in the social media with a fiery photograph, showing off his great physique.

More than ready for my birthday weekend! I do not know about you perrisim @ s but I am one of those who celebrates his birthday for a whole month “, published Karime Pindter in his photograph.

Karime Pindter this time shared this photo on her official Instagram account, on her birthday week and quickly adding more than 180 thousand likes and thousands of comments.

On this occasion, the controversial influencer is taking part in the eighth season of Acapulco Shore, where she has been very attached to Ignacia Michelson, “Chile”, “Jey” and one of the new members of the reality show.

