Karime Pindter raises the temperature with a hot photo in a tiny swimsuit

The influencer and presenter Karime Pindter, member of the popular show Acapulco shore, surprised his followers in the social media With a hot photograph in a tiny swimsuit.

The Weekend Goddess opens the time to drink, have a drink and let go a little. What will they do this end perrisim @ s? “, Was the message of Karime Pindter in his publication.

On this occasion, Karime Pindter shared this photo on her official Instagram account, quickly adding more than 170 thousand likes and thousands of comments from her followers and colleagues.

The controversial influencer is taking part in the eighth season of Acapulco Shore, with partners like the popular Ignacia Michelson, “Chile”, Jey, as well as several new members looking to make a name for themselves.

