Karime Pindter gets ‘wet’ and shows her sensuality with tight black swimsuit

Karime Pindter, the Mexican model and influencer, caused the madness through her social networks with her new publication where she raised the temperature showing all her sensuality.

Karime Pindter, through her official Instagram account, published a photo where she can be seen wearing a tight black swimsuit while blowing smoke from her mouth in a small tub of water.

“I feel that @ chema.bal managed to capture my essence in a moment of pure happiness. This is how I feel every Friday. ”, He published along with the image that already has hundreds of reactions.

This post did not go unnoticed by fans of the Mexican influencer, since it has almost 100,000 likes and hundreds of comments that praised her beauty and how good she looked in the photo.

It should be remembered that Karime Pindter, a beautiful businesswoman, influencer and host, rose to fame for her participation in the famous reality show ‘Acapulco Shore’, where she captured the eyes at every moment of the show.

