Karime Pindter celebrates her birthday by driving her fans crazy with her statuesque beauty

Influencer Karime Pindter, better known as’The Matrioshka‘, is on long tablecloths this May 25, celebrating his 28th birthday a few hours from episode 100 of the MTV reality show’ Acapulco Shore ‘.

The CDMX-born businesswoman has once again stolen the attention of her loyal followers on social networks, by showing her most seductive side with tremendous photography of her statuesque beauty.

Read also: Lucila Vit gets ‘flirty’ and steals sighs with a tiny swimsuit (PHOTO)

Via Instagram, the Mexican writer and host spread the image where she appears lying on the floor on a sheet with a disco sphere, revealing all her charms in pink underwear.

“Today is my birthday! I think that with each passing year I feel fuller, stronger, and of course, more bitch! Thank you to all my dear friends for all the congratulations, tokens of love and support, always! the party, the celebration and the rivers of @ricardoenc run, “he wrote.

After this publication, he has received more than 57 thousand likes and about 400 comments from his more than five million followers on Instagram, showing his affection for the influencer Karime Pindter.

Read also: Khloé Kardashian boasts a shapely figure in a tiny swimsuit