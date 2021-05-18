Karim Benzema would be in the call of the French National Team for the Eurocup

The return of Karim Benzema to France selection could happen in the next few hours, putting an end to the ‘veto’ that has had one of the best gunners that Real Madrid has had in its history, since the cat’ it would be one of the biggest surprises in the Final call to uncover Didier deschamps to face the Eurocup in this coming summer.

According to the French newspaper Le Parisien, Benzema would be summoned to participate in the Euro after more than five years of absence with the French team due to a controversial video.

Also read: Club América: This is how the fans said goodbye to Santiago Solari after losing to Pachuca

The last time Benzema wore the France shirt was on October 8, 2015, when France defeated Armenia 4-0 in a friendly with a double.

Benzema, international on 81 occasions in which he scored 27 goals, has been absent from the current world champion for more than five and a half years, when the scandal of his alleged participation in the blackmail of Mathieu Valbuena exploded with the threat of spreading a his video.

Since then, Deschamps separated him in favor of the “balance and harmony” of the group, despite the fact that the merengue player had stood out with his club, winning three Champions Leagues in a row (2016, 2017 and 2018).

Benzema missed the 2016 European Championship, in which France was runner-up, and the 2018 World Cup in Russia, in which “Les Bleus” were enshrined.

The forward, of Algerian origin, went so far as to accuse Deschamps of having yielded to “pressure from a part of France.”

Also read: Club América: Guillermo Ochoa does not know how to save penalties; registers a low average

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

>