Karim Benzema, the man for whom Real Madrid still dreams of a league and Champions League double

Real Madrid is still alive in La Liga and the Champions League. It’s all thanks to Karim Benzema. The French forward has kept those led by Zinedine Zidane at bay with his goals in both competitions and is the beacon of hope that has the ‘Merengues’ waiting to make a historic season. His goals, his talent and his ability to associate to make those around him better have shown that he is the ideal leader of this team.

Beyond a qualitative analysis of Benzema’s virtues, we are going to exemplify in numbers the importance of French in the ‘White House’. We all know what Karim is capable of on the pitch, but little is measured as reflected in data what he offers Real Madrid week by week. His tactical intelligence, his ease of moving between the lines and being a clear passing line towards his teammates, in addition to his scoring side and that he is apparently the only player capable of intimidating rival defenses, make him the ‘lethal weapon’ with the one that Zidane has to aspire to the highest.

Karim Benzema is Madrid’s top scorer in all competitions. The Frenchman has scored 23 goals and provided six assists and is by far Madrid’s most effective player of the campaign.

To give us an idea, the second top scorer for the ‘Blancos’ is Casemiro, who has scored six goals in all competitions. Which is surprising, since being the recovering midfielder, he makes two things clear: One, that none of the attacking wing players contribute anything according to the team’s demand and therefore they play because there is a very important power gap, and two, that the Brazilian player has the clear task of, on many occasions, to act as a second striker who appears from the second row to try to score and carry more weight in the area to Madrid.

In other words, there is no way that a team can fight for important things with the defensive midfielder as the second scorer ‘sword’. Benzema is practically half a team at Real Madrid. He has produced 46% of the goals of the ‘Whites’ this season between scores and assists and is the player that Zidane cannot miss in his line-ups if he wants to win the games that appear to be the easiest to beat. priori, as if that were not enough.

For Madrid to aspire to the titles this season it needs two things: to have a defensive system solid enough to keep clean sheets, and two, that Benzema remains healthy, does not get injured and arrives in a moment of physical fullness to the most matches. vital of the season, that is to say, the Classic League against Barcelona and the quarter-final matches of the Champions League against Liverpool.

Karim Benzema is the man, the leader, the scorer. The footballer for whom Real Madrid can dream of winning a double that until a few weeks ago sounded impossible or like a joke in bad taste. But the options are there because the French striker has exceeded all expectations with his goals, his quality and his influence on the game. Because his ability to associate, go down to receive and download, leave the space empty for a second-line footballer, is truly amazing. Because apart from his effectiveness in front of goal, the Frenchman is a player who receives many passes per game. Which means that he is a footballer who participates in the game. Come down, ask for the ball, do not hide. In addition, his companions also seek him out. They rest in him, trust that he will always make the best decision.

And that is reflected in the fact that he is a footballer with 84% success in passes. Benzema averages 37.26 passes per game and 50.79 touches. It is influential. Not only does it finish the plays, but it is one of the greatest links to develop the game and that the team can carry the ball to the area.

But so much dependence is Benzema only makes one thing clear, that Real Madrid’s squad planning has not been correct and it has many young players who may have a great future, but who today do not have the level to respond to the demand and haste that a shirt as heavy as Madrid’s demands.

Marco Asensio, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Mariano, Hugo Duro, Arribas and all that shrapnel of youth players, are there because of a power vacuum that only finds a small oasis in Benzema, which marks a lot, but does not have a companion, a second sword to contribute and help you carry the load of the equipment. Eden Hazard was that footballer, but among his infinite injuries, there is no one else. And Madrid will continue to depend on Benzema, until the end of the season, where he continues to dream of the Champions League and La Liga, only for Karim Benzema, Real Madrid’s ‘White Cat’.

