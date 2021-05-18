Karim Benzema is summoned to the Selection of for the Eurocopa

Karim Benzema, one of the top scorers in the history of Real Madrid, was this Tuesday the great surprise of the list of the French team for the next European Championship and thus returns to “Les Bleus” five and a half years after the controversy broke out scandal about his alleged involvement in blackmail.

The French coach, Didier Deschamps, has just announced the inclusion of Benzema, 33 years old and with 81 international appearances, closing his disagreements with the player, who has yet to be tried next October for his alleged participation in a blackmail to the also footballer Mathieu Valbuena.

Benzema, who was not called up by Deschamps despite having won three Champions Leagues in a row (2016, 2017 and 2018) with Real Madrid, missed the 2016 European Championship, in which France was runner-up, and the World Cup in Russia in 2018, in which “Les Bleus” were proclaimed champions.

Now, the Real Madrid striker will have the opportunity to redeem himself and achieve the long-awaited European Championship.