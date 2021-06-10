Karim Benzema France injury will be for the Eurocup | National teams

The alarms went off in the French National Team with the annoyance of the attacker Karim Benzema in the friendly against Bulgaria, in which they won 3 to 0. The Real Madrid player had already returned in the match against Wales, where he missed a penalty, being again holder at the Stade de France. The discomfort began to afflict the striker, he had to be substituted at minute 40 ‘, setting off the alarms in Deschamps’ scheme.

The incognito happened if Karim, with that annoyance, would enter the doubt to be or not in the Eurocopa. According to information from RMC Sport, there was speculation with the forward’s health stage, taking into account that at the time he collided with the Bulgarian defender, he was treated, but he could not bear the pain. However, there will be no concern from Deschamps.

The final ruling indicates that it will only be a matter of two or three days for Benzema to return to work with the French team, so his presence in the Eurocup will not have any risk.

France will debut in the competition against Germany on June 15 in Munich.