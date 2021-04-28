Karim Benzema equals Raúl as the fourth top scorer in the Champions League

Two from the podium

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema continues to set scoring records and this Tuesday, with his goal against Chelsea (1-1), he equaled Raúl González Blanco as the fourth highest scorer in the history of the Champions League with a total of 71 targets.

The French striker, who has four titles in the best club competition in Europe, lives an idyll with the ‘Champions’, in which he has reached that figure in 129 games, for the 142 that the former Madrid player ‘7’ needed adding also those who played with the German Schalke 04 shirt. Benzema scored 12 goals in the European Cup with Lyon.

Now, Karim Benzema is ahead of the Polish Robert Lewandowski (73), the Argentine Lionel Messi (120) and the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo with 134.

Benzema equals Raúl: top scorers in the history of the Champions League

Since the 1992/93 season. (Data from 04.28.2021)

19 Samuel Eto’o – 30 goals

18 Arjen Robben – 31 goals

17 Fernando Morientes – 33 goals

16 Edinson Cavani – 35 goals

14 Sergio Agüero – 41 goals

13 Alessandro Del Piero – 42 goals

12 Didier Drogba – 44 goals

11 Filippo Inzaghi – 46 goals

8 Thomas Müller – 48 goals

8 Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 48 goals

8 Andriy Shevchenko – 48 goals

7 Thierry Henry – 50 goals

6 Ruud van Nistelrooy – 56 goals

5 Karim Benzema – 71 goals

3 Robert Lewandowski – 73 goals

2 Lionel Messi – 120 goals

1 Cristiano Ronaldo – 134 goals

