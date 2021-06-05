Karim Benzema dreams of playing with Mbappé at Real Madrid

The Real Madrid striker, Karim Benzema you know what it feels like to play with MbappeHowever, he hopes to do it soon with the colors of Real Madrid, this after the rumors that place the forward of the PSG in the ranks of the Merengues.

“Mbappé would be very good for Real Madrid, he would be ideal. If you want to leave PSG, I want you to come quickly. It is agile, fast and efficient, as well as knowing how to do it all. All the great players want to come to Real Madrid one day, so I want it ”, indicated the ‘9’ merengue.

Benzema reappeared with the “bleus” last Wednesday in a friendly against Wales in preparation for the Eurocup, which France beat 3-0.

Karim played a good game, showing harmony with his attack mates, but he missed a penalty that he himself had caused in the 25th minute whistled with the help of the VAR.

