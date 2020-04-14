Music these days is being important so that many of us – we include ourselves – do not go crazy in the middle of the quarantine due to the coronavirus and in their own way doing their bit to get ahead of this situation. In the last few weeks we have seen how many of our favorite musicians have decided to do something for all their fans while they are at home, and now it was Karen O’s turn to play a special song in these strange moments that we live.

After getting excited a few months ago with the possible return of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs with new music and talking about the clusters of many people against those who are risking their lives to face the virus, the frontgirl of the band has decided to go out to show the world that all is not lost and he did it in the best way, singing for us. In a recent publication on her Instagram account, the singer threw a quite special cover of “Our Time”, one of the songs that appear on the band’s first self-titled EP.

Before we get started with the song, Karen O decided to send an important message of encouragement to all her fans, giving them encouragement in these complex times we are living. First, the actress also explained that she is about to spend a month in social isolation with her family, so she understood that the vast majority think that this has been a horrible year for everything that is happening in the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic. .

Then he remembered that “Our Time” was the first song he wrote consciously for the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and she wanted to adapt to send strength to those who hear her sing. To finish, he told all of them to always keep in mind that thanks to essential workers –Such as those engaged in making food or basic necessities–, she and the others have a chance to stay at home.

And yes, how could you expect, For this version Karen O decided to play on her guitar and sing from home, although she made the whole thing interesting. Here we can hear how the singer completely stripped the song and He performed it on a set full of party flags, colored lights, and there was even a cameo from little Django, his son.

Wake up good and good listening to Karen O from the Yeah Yeahs Yeahs playing “Our Time” from the comfort of your home below: