Karen Khachanov wins Pablo Carreño at Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games

From glory to the deepest distaste in less than 24 hours. That’s what you’ve experienced Pablo Carreño in these Olympic Games Tokyo 2021, where he has performed at a stellar level, except in the match that could have ensured him the medal. The Spaniard was a totally different player from the one seen in the duel against Medvedev and he succumbed without palliative to a Karen khachanov who showed all his star credentials of the present and future. The Russian tennis player played with tremendous comfort, avenging his compatriot and securing, at least, silver in the Olympic event, thanks to his resounding victory for 6-3 6-3.

There was no moment to allow himself to dream of success. The forcefulness and solidity with which Khachanov played was overwhelming from the opening bars of the first set. His services were indisputable, he managed to overwhelm Pablo without taking excessive risks and he could play over the baseline and displace the Spaniard with surprising ease. The man from Gijón could not find a way to release his arm effectively, in rallies he immediately lost the initiative and lacked that spark in his legs that gives him a qualitative leap in his tennis. Once he lost the serve, he had no option to regain it and was a set down, but what was worse, with feelings of clear helplessness.

Pablo Carreño will fight for bronze this Saturday

That was confirmed in a second set in which he had a break ball that could have changed the course of the meeting; Pablo played a parallel right hand that he touched on the tape and stayed in his field, to lose the serve in his next turn to serve. It was exasperating to see how his attacks did not have the power and direction necessary to overwhelm a really comfortable Karen on the court, who was in favor of closing the game with a more than promising 5-3 up front. He closed it with the same security with which he played the entire game and became a deserved finalist of the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games that may be a turning point in his career.