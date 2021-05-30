Karen Khachanov manages to qualify for the 30th finals at the expense of tennis player Jiri Vesely

05/30/2021

On at 16:15 CEST

Karen khachanov, Russian, number 25 in the ATP and seed number 23, fulfilled the predictions by winning by 6-1, 6-2 and 6-3 in one hour and thirty-five minutes to the Czech tennis player Jiri vesely, number 71 of the ATP, in the sixty-fourth round of Roland-Garros. With this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the 30th finals.

During the match, the Russian player managed to break his opponent’s serve 6 times, obtained a 62% first serve, committed a double fault, winning 72% of the service points. As for Vesely, he never managed to break serve, his effectiveness was 69%, he made 3 double faults and got 51% of his service points.

The next duel corresponds to the thirtieth final of the championship and in it will face Khachanov and the winner of the match between the Japanese Kei nishikori and the italian tennis player Alessandro Giannessi.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) takes place from May 24 to June 13 on outdoor clay. A total of 239 tennis players participate in the tournament and a total of 128 reach the final phase. The players come directly from those classified, the winners of the phases prior to the championship and the guests.