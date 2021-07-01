Karen Gillan and the crazy side of Nebula

When Karen gillan came to the Marvel universe was a stranger, at least for those who had not enjoyed their Amy Pond in ‘Doctor who‘or for those outside the horror cinema who missed the curious’Oculus: Mirror of Evil‘(Mike Flanagan, 2013).

Now, turned into a marvelita star and with blockbusters like ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle‘(Jake Kasdan, 2017) in his filmography, he takes up his always complex Nebula with a new director, the perfect excuse for him to review his adventure in a meeting with Collider in which he has spoken about the filmmakers who have been helping to shape the character .

“I think a lot of the reason Nebula is the way it is is because of James Gunn. He is its creator and I think he personally connected with the character “, he says referring to James Gunn and the first two adventures of Nebula, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy‘(2014) and’Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2‘(2017).

After this came the diptych of Anthony Y Joe russo, the siblings she remembers devoted to any idea that she wanted to contribute about the character. “Joe Russo played Thanos with me, so he was acting with the director,” he says about his time in ‘Avengers: Infinity War‘(2018) and’Avengers: Endgame‘(2019).

“And then Taika really brought out the crazy side. I think everyone is very, very funny and crazy and wild ”, he explains about his return to the role under the command of Taika waititi in the future ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘(2022). “I don’t think she’s funny or thinks she’s funny, but in her seriousness I think we’ll find her funny.”

‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘, written and directed by Taika waititi, has a release date of May 6, 2022.

