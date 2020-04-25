Kardashians: They make fun of them on social networks | INSTAGRAM

It is well known that the Kardashian sisters are such that there are two types of people: those who adore them and are completely their fans, and those who really do not tolerate them, cannot see them even in painting.

Well now, two Colombian influercers have created a way to take advantage of such a situation to fulfill their objective: to be viral, which thanks to their own merits, they were able to successfully achieve.

On Instagram, there are different accounts that are clearly meant to mock the famous sisters, but there is a specific account that makes fun of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Not only is the name outrageous for some, but above all, the type of content you can see in it, in this case we talk about the videos they make of the girls.

“Las Cardachians” is the official name of the account where two influencers, Camilo Pulgarín and Juan González, take some episodes of the millionaire sisters series, to entertain their millions of followers.

The content that they give us in said account, is really simple, but mainly creative, if it did not have the latter addictive, anyone could take a video of the Kardashians and go viral.

Many youtubers, instagramers or tiktokers make fun of different celebrities, however the most recognized sisters worldwide are the favorites. The boys unite their voice with a fun text that resembles the actions performed by the imitated characters, but it has nothing to do with what they originally said.

These videos add thousands of reproductions and even have 1.2 million followers. All thanks to the Kardashians, but especially to the funny voices and hilarious comments they make about the sisters.

Regardless if you are a fan or you are from the club that simply the girls of the Kardashian-Jenner clan are not to your liking, you will also enjoy the ingenious content available in this account. Especially in these times of confinement due to the contingency that most people have with nothing to do.

We invite you to go to the boys’ Instagram so you can enjoy the content and have fun for a while.

