Kardashians reunite, Kylie Jenner with Kris Jenner

The Kardashians meet, Kylie Jenner with Kris Jenner | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful American model and businesswoman Kylie Jenner was in charge of making us a very important announcement through her social networks, specifically in her Instagram officer placing a photograph in which he appears with his mother Kris jenner, the mother of the Kardashian – Jenner.

In the photograph we can appreciate the two beautiful social committees modeling a couple of dresses, her mother a white color and she a black color that made them look more than beautiful and elegant.

The announcement consisted of the following Kylie Jenner invites us to watch the channel of AND! Enterteinment, in which a meeting of all the members of Keeping up with the Kardashians will be presented, the Reality show which helped them to push themselves even further to the fame.

You may also be interested: They return, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott affectionate on the red carpet

The piece of entertainment managed to gather more than 2 million likes in a few minutes and continues to increase, so we can appreciate the great attention that the beautiful model who is very happy to make the announcement and invite us to watch the program.

Of course, their fans, in addition to giving or liking them, also came and commented on how beautiful compliments are and also a lot of emotion reflected in knowing that they will be able to see this meeting through their televisions.

In addition, the beautiful businesswoman also shared that she was eating sushi through a photograph that she placed in her stories, which is the only story that currently exists in her profile, so she had surely been very busy with the recordings.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

We recently had another very good news we could see Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner together again on the red carpet of an elegant event in which the rapper received recognition and where it was not clarified that they were together again.

However, it was also learned that the two famous young people are together but with a very interesting and strange agreement in which they allow themselves to see other people like that, it is an open relationship, something that many of their fans find a bit strange but that they respected.

There is no doubt that everything that the youngest of the Kardashians does becomes a trend just the moment they do it, so they will surely have many viewers at the time of launching the special program tonight.