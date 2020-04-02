Kardashian record their program with iPhones due to coronavirus | Instagram

The final episode of season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians it is being recorded with the iPhones of the relatives of the socialite, from their respective homes, due to the isolation by coronavirus, reported People magazine.

Through a video chat made with Jimmy Fallon For her program The Tonight Show: At Home Edition, the businesswoman revealed that they took this measure after the production was affected due to the pandemic.

“We filmed all season except the last episode. So now that we have closed production, we will all be filmed separately by ourselves, “he said.

“We have tripods installed with our iPhones and the entire last chapter will be what we do during quarantine. I’ll see what Khloé is doing. I mean, I literally have no idea what everyone else is doing!”

She added that despite the fact that both she and the other members of his family they haven’t seen each other for weeks because of social distancingHe went out to see his mom for a moment.

“I slipped away and I’m at my mother’s house in her glamorous room because there is a door from the outside, which is all that will let us in (to her house),” he said.

According to reports, season 18 of the reality show premiered on E! in U.S on March 26, although at the moment it is unknown when this end of the season made with cell phones will be released.

Social isolation is expected to end quickly, not only because we can record their episodes in an abnormal way, but also because we can leave our homes without fear.

Although the houses of the Kardashian Jenner clan They are quite large. Probably the family socialite is not used to staying so long at home because their activities are quite a lot and they do not take place in one place.

