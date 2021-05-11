Kardashian Jenner Clan Celebrates Mother’s Day With Photos

1/5

Kourtney Kardashian is the older sister | AFP

Kim Kardashian is the one who brought the family fame | AFP

Kylie Jenner is the youngest of the clan but the most popular | AFP

Kendall Jenner is the only professional model in the family | AP

Khloé Kardashian is the youngest of the last name Kardashian | AFP

Being one of the best known families in the United States and celebrities around the world, the clan Kardashian jenner decided to celebrate this Mother’s day publishing tender photographs next to their children.

This May 10, everyone has been sharing tender photos next to their moms, and the proud mother who publishes content next to her children could not be missed, as happened with the family of Kim Kardashian.

Each of the family members shared tender moments with their sisters and their mother Kris jenner the matriarch of the clan.

The photographs that were shared in their respective stories and part of their publications on Instagram we bring them for you, it is something really moving to see the family always together, especially when they appear next to the smallest members, who today are protagonists of some events in the family.

Read also: Mia Khalifa poses with a striking green and transparent dress

For his part both Kim kardashian, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian shared in their accounts a photo next to their mother, they wrote tender messages dedicated to her, for their part Kylie jenner He decided to share a photo next to his little and adored daughter Stormi who, like her mother, is already an Internet celebrity.

Kris Jenner published a tender publication next to her daughters and her son, celebrating this day by remembering some of the photos that she liked the most of her daughters next to her grandchildren that she looks at there are already several, Kim has 4 children, Kourtney has 3 small and as for Khloé and Kylie they have a daughter each.

The only one of Kris Jenner’s daughters who at the moment has not married and has no children is Kendall jennerShe dedicates herself exclusively to enjoying her nephews and taking care of her work as a professional model, although she admits to having “children”, they are her pets, which is why she also considers herself a mother.

It may interest you: Captivate Anastasia Kvitko with tiny lace garments!

Surely Kris Jenner is most proud of having successful women as daughters and especially excellent mothers like her, it is something that is not a novelty among the family and that for the same reason they could not stop celebrating together as they always have. been like family.

The publication that was shared recently appears all the members of the family, we can also appreciate Kris Jenner’s mother, her daughters and granddaughters, who look really adorable because they wear outfits that combine a bit with each other, it was certainly a photo well thought out.

In the first photo we find at the top the letters that say “Happy Mother Day” that its translation is “Happy Mother’s Day”.

Also read: With great pride, Jem Wolfie shows off his gift in basketball

For the second photograph, Kim Kardashian appears next to her four children and her grandmother who wears an impressive and beautiful red hat, Kim for her part is wearing a one-sleeved black dress, the striking thing about the image is that North West his eldest daughter is holding a very happy hen.

In the third image, Kris appears with her granddaughter Stormi when she was barely a year old, both of them are in an armchair while the tender and beautiful grandmother holds her between her legs.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Stormi Webster He appears again in the fourth image, but this time the businesswoman and model Kylie Jenner was next to his mother.

In the last image the smallest members of the family appear with their mother, we talk about Kendall and Kylie Jenner, in a black and white photograph looking very loving with their mother who adores them.