Karatsev withdraws from Eastbourne tournament

The Russian tennis player Aslan Karatsev has decided to get off the ATP 250 Eastbourne 2021, a tournament that will begin in the next few days. The Russian player who is having an acceptable season will not be from the game in the British tournament. This news draws a lot of attention, since Karatsev played a few days ago in the round of 16 of the ATP 500 Queen’s against the British Cameron Norrie and he did not see any gesture of physical discomfort, far from it. In this way, the reasons for withdrawal are unknown. A shame for the Muscovite player who in this way will arrive at Wimbledon with a baggage of a victory and a defeat on grass. His place in the Eastbourne main draw will be filled by Finn Emil Ruusuvuori.